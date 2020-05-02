Air travel wanes, but bodies still fly to Israel for burial

In this Friday, May 1, 2020 photo, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man reads from a prayer book after the a funeral of a man who died from the coronavirus in the USA in east Jerusalem’s Mount of Olives cemetery. Air travel to Israel has come to a near standstill due to coronavirus restrictions, but one type of voyage still endures: the final journey of Jews wishing to be buried in Israel. Families, the aviation industry and health workers are finding ways to keep the deceased flying in despite the challenges presented by the virus. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Air travel to Israel has come to a near standstill due to coronavirus restrictions, but one type of voyage still endures: the final journey of Jews wishing to be buried in the Holy Land.

Jews have for centuries sought to be interred in the Holy Land, going to great lengths to secure their final resting place in the land of their biblical forefathers.

Today, not even the once-in-a-century pandemic is halting this ancient last wish. Families, the aviation industry and health workers are finding ways to keep the deceased flying in despite the challenges presented by the virus.