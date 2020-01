Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) warms up before an NCAA football game against LSU Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says he is entering 2020 NFL draft, skipping his senior season.

