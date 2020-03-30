1  of  9
Closings and Delays
Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Sandy Springs Baptist Church Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church

Alan Merrill who wrote ‘I love Rock ‘n’ Roll’ dies from coronavirus complications

News
Posted: / Updated:

Alan Merrill. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The A2IM 2018 Libera Awards)

LOS ANGELES, CA. (WJW) — Famed guitarist, vocalist and songwriter, Alan Merrill, died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19, ET reported.

The 69-year-old was best known for writing the hit song, “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

His daughter wrote about his passing on Facebook in a touching tribute. She said she only got to visit with him for two minutes before she was rushed out of the room.

“I’ve made a million jokes about the ‘Rona’ and how it’ll ‘getcha’…boy do I feel stupid. If anything can come of this, I beg of you to take this seriously. Money doesn’t matter. People are dying,” Laura Merrill said.

According to ET, other celebrities who have died from the coronavirus include country music legend Joe Diffie, Top Chef Masters star Floyd Cardoz, and playwright Terrence McNally.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store