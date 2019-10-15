Alcohol and drugs among top violations at SC colleges

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- After the murder of a college student in the 1980s at a university in Pennsylvania, Congress passed a law requiring colleges and universities to disclose information about campus safety.

Each year, colleges and universities across the country publish data regarding crimes and violations on and off campus.

“If you have children considering that campus I think transparency in everything is critical. I think it’s important,” said Jan Smith reacting to the requirement.

The Clery Report, as it’s called, includes everything from drug and alcohol violations to rape.

At the University of South Carolina, College of Charleston, and Coastal Carolina University, drugs and alcohol make up the largest number violations.

Tyshawn Gant, a freshman at USC, reacted to the numbers. “Often times the issues come when people go far with it like overdrinking and they allow it to impact their worklife or their school life.”

According to the reports, motor vehicle theft was a larger issue at the UoSC than CofC and Coastal Carolina.

Usc had a total of 21 vehicle thefts in 2018 compared to one at College of Charleston.

Sexual assaults are another area of concern.

For the 2018 school year, College of Charleston had 6 reported rapes, Coastal Carolina had 21, and UofSC had 9.

As part of the Clery Report, the universities and colleges have to publish safety policies and programs as well.

Gant continued, “It’s good to know your environment, know what’s going on so you can be aware, stay alert and know the precautionary things to do.”

The report includes data from properties on and off campus, properties owned or controlled by the university, as well as public properties adjacent to campus.

CofC saw a decrease in the number of reported rapes. USC saw a decrease in alcohol and drug violations and motor vehicle thefts.