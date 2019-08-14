Alcohol appears to have played factor in Honea Path sanitation worker’s death, coroner says

by: WSPA Staff

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said alcohol appears to have played a factor in the accidental death of a sanitation worker in Honea Path back in June.

Richard Smith was killed on June 13 when he was hit by a garbage truck while he was emptying cans.

The driver of the truck reportedly lost sight of him while backing up.

Coroner Greg Shore said Smith’s blood alcohol content was at least .05 percent and that they found Fireball minibottles — both opened and unopened — at the scene and at the hospital.

The coroner said he expects a final report from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division this week or next.

SLED was also investigating claims that Smith was bullied before his death.

