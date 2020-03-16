All 24 NCG Cinema locations, including Spartanburg theater, closing amid COVID-19 concerns

(WSPA) – NCG Cinema officials said they will close all of their theaters starting Monday to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a news release, the closures of their 24 locations went into effect at 3 p.m.

“The safety and health of our communities, including our loyal patron and dedicated employees, is always of the utmost importance to us,” NCG Cinema President Jeff Geiger said. “While operations are suspended, we will be taking additional steps to clean and sanitize our facilities to help ensure that we have the highest quality of cleanliness for our staff and guests to return to.”

Spartanburg’s NCG Cinema, located on East Main Street, is among the locations closing due to COVID-19.