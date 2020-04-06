All 787 operations at Boeing South Carolina to be temporarily suspended starting Wed.

A worker walks near a mural of a Boeing 747-8 airplane at the company’s manufacturing facility in Everett, Wash., Monday, March 23, 2020, north of Seattle. Boeing announced Monday that it will be suspending operations and production at its Seattle area facilities due to the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WSPA) – Boeing officials announced they will temporarily suspend all 787 operations at Boeing South Carolina until further notice, starting Wednesday, April 8.

According to the news release, the suspension of operations will begin at the end of the second shift on Wednesday, and will impact the Airport Campus, Emergent Operations, Interiors Responsibility Center South Carolina and Propulsion South Carolina.

“It is our commitment to focus on the health and safety of our teammates while assessing the spread of the virus across the state, its impact on the reliability of our global supply chain and that ripple effect on the 787 program,” Brad Zaback, vice president and general manager of the 787 Program and BSC site leader, said. “We are working in alignment with state and local government officials and public health officials to take actions that best protect our people.”

According to the release, Boeing South Carolina employees who can work remotely will do so, and those who cannot work remotely will receive paid leave for 10 working days of the suspension, which is reportedly double the company policy.

“After 10 days, teammates will have the option to use a combination of available paid time off benefits or file for emergency state unemployment benefits. All benefits will continue as normal during the suspension of operations, regardless of how teammates choose to record their time. Pay practice details have been made available to all teammates,” according to the release. “During this time of suspension on the 787 program, Boeing will continue to conduct enhanced cleaning activities at the site and monitor the global supply chain as the situation evolves.”

According to the release, when the suspension is lifted the 787 program will take an “orderly approach to restarting production with a focus on safety, quality, integrity and meeting customer commitments.”