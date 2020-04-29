All DMV offices set to reopen in South Carolina next week

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Department of Motor Vehicles has not officially been reopened by the Governor, yet. But, folks there say they’ll continue servicing customers no matter the announcement.

Right now the Department of Motor Vehicles is running on a limited schedule with a smaller work force. With news that all offices will open next week, officials are getting things in order.

Since Covid-19 hit, the DMV made a few adjustments to continue servicing customers, while keeping workers safe.

“For the last 2-weeks we opened a DMV in every county in the state, so that every county had some coverages.” SCDMV, Executive Director, Kevin Shwedo said.

Those facilities are open on limited hours, so when people like Alex Romero just drop by, they take the chance of finding those doors locked.

“We came to turn the tag in for a vehicle we no longer have, just wishing we could turn it in.”

Tax Payer, Alex Romero said.

To purchase an actual tag, turn in a tag or to get a temporary tag, you’ll need to make an appointment to see a representative, for now.

“As we open all of the DMV’s next week, so every DMV in the state will be opened next week.”

Shwedo said.

Seeing customers by appointment allows only a few clients in the building at a time, giving workers a little breathing room and proper social distancing.

“Unfortunately we’re probably close to a million transactions behind when we need to be at this point and time and we’ve got a lot of making up to do, but we’re in far better shape then most states.” Shwedo said.

Mr. Shwedo says there are things that you can take care of online. There you can process and receive your real I-D and even get the renewal sticker for your tag. With Executive orders in effect, some deadlines have been moved to June 30th.

“Law enforcement right now knows that with a permanent license plate and a drivers license that was due to expire on the 15th of march or after, it’s been extended.” Shwedo said.

Shwedo stresses, if you make an appointment, show up for the appointment. When you don’t show up it denies another customer from getting the help they need.

Make sure to use the DMV’s official website http://scdmvonline.com/