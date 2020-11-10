All Greenville Co. high schools to observe block schedule for 2021-22 school year

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools officials announced Tuesday that all high schools in the district will switch to block schedules beginning with the 2021-22 school year.

According to a district news release, a block schedule will mean that students will take four semester-long classes each term, which will allow them to earn up to eight credits each year.

The decision to switch to a block schedule was reached by high school principals who identified the need to have all high schools on one common schedule, which would help with sharing resources and with scheduling innovative or alternative academic instruction, such as dual-credit courses or option at the Career Centers and the Fine Arts Center.

According to the release, classes on the block schedule will last around 90 minutes and are only a semester long.

According to the release, the following high schools already operate on a block schedule:

Berea

Blue Ridge

Greer

Travelers Rest

Wade Hampton

There are currently eight schools on a traditional schedule:

Eastside

Greenville

Hillcrest

JL Mann

Mauldin

Riverside

Southside

Woodmont

Two other schools operate on a hybrid model:

Carolina

Greenville Early College

Fountain Inn High School is expected to open in the fall of 2021.

“For years there have been discussions around aligning all GCS high schools on the same type of schedule to ensure seamless intra-district transfers in the middle of the year and create additional opportunities for students to take courses not offered at their school,” Assistant Superintendent for High Schools Scott Rhymer said. “This year, in addition to recognizing those and other needs, principals committed to move to one district-wide schedule format. In those subsequent discussions within their school leadership teams and school communities, principals were able to reach consensus that the block schedule best meets the needs of students and fulfills our Graduation Plus promise. I am incredibly proud of them for taking the hard road of revamping master schedules and challenging school traditions to do what is best for students.”

The following are reasons the high school principals decided to select the block schedule for all high schools: