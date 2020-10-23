All Greenville Co. Schools location obtain Palmetto Priority endorsement

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Officials announced Friday that all Greenville County Schools locations have obtained the Palmetto Priority endorsement.

According to a news release, Palmetto Priority is a “formal commitment made by South Carolina restaurateurs to provide a clean and safe environment for their staff and customers to demonstrate the extensive precautions that they are taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

GCS officials said restaurants that choose to take part in the program complete a checklist of operational resources, which are outlined in the restaurant reopening guidelines, and then take part in a required free online education and DHEC limited-scope food safety inspection.

The restaurants that complete the checklist, as well as sign a commitment to their employees and customers, earn endorsement of the program.

