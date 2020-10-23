All Greenville Co. Schools location obtain Palmetto Priority endorsement

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Greenville County Schools

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Officials announced Friday that all Greenville County Schools locations have obtained the Palmetto Priority endorsement.

According to a news release, Palmetto Priority is a “formal commitment made by South Carolina restaurateurs to provide a clean and safe environment for their staff and customers to demonstrate the extensive precautions that they are taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

GCS officials said restaurants that choose to take part in the program complete a checklist of operational resources, which are outlined in the restaurant reopening guidelines, and then take part in a required free online education and DHEC limited-scope food safety inspection.

The restaurants that complete the checklist, as well as sign a commitment to their employees and customers, earn endorsement of the program.

For more information on Palmetto Priority, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

