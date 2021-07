SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said all lanes are blocked on Interstate 85 Northbound near Exit 82 after a tractor trailer caught fire Friday afternoon.

The trailer tractor caught fire around 4:51 p.m.

According to SCHP, SHEP vehicles are in place.

Lanes on the Northbound side are blocked. Southbound lanes were blocked but have since reopened.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story when more information becomes available.