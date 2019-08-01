ALL SC residents to be counted in 2020 census; Governor unveils census committee

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order announcing the creation of a new committee to help with the collection of census information.

The South Carolina 2020 Complete Count Committee is made up of different organizations and agencies with one goal making sure every South Carolina resident is counted.

“Sometimes you don’t know because you don’t know what you’ve missed. we really are growing so it’s very important that we have an accurate count,” explained Governor McMaster.

The United States Census rolls around every 10 years to determine how many people live in each state.

The SC 2020 Complete Count Committee will spread the word to increase compliance. The US Census Bureau says having a precise headcount is important for the state.

Mary Peeler said, “It means political power and it also means money. More than $675 billion is distributed to city states and towns based on these census numbers.”

And when it to comes to the national argument over citizenship on the census Governor McMaster stresses that all South Carolina residents will be counted.

“The goal of this committee is to count every person living in South Carolina period.”

The federal census will begin April 1, 2020.

Mailings for the census will start coming in March. You will be able to fill out the information through the mail, by phone and online.