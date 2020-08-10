All South Carolina public school district reopening plans approved by SC superintendent

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State Superintendent Molly Spearman announced the approval of 14 more school district reopening plans on Monday.

The 14 additional plans mean all reopening plans for South Carolina public school districts, as well as the S.C. Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics, S.C. Governor’s School for Arts and Humanities, John De La Howe School of Agriculture, and S.C. School for the Deaf and the Blind have been approved.

“With reopening plans now approved, I am asking every South Carolinian to support their local school in the reopening process. Whether it is driving a neighbor’s child to school, providing temporary child care, supporting an educator, or simply wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing, every person in our state can help us get back to full face to face instruction as quickly and safely as possible,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.

According to the release, the following school districts’ reopening plans were approved Monday:

Blackville-Hilda Public Schools (Barnwell 19)

Charter Institute at Erskine

Chester County School District

Clarendon School District Two

Colleton County School District

Fairfield County School District

Florence County School District 2

Florence County School District 3

Ware Shoals School District 51 (Greenwood 51)

Greenwood County School District 52

Horry County Schools

Richland School District Two

S.C. Public Charter School District

Sumter School District

Find every school districts’ reopening plans here.