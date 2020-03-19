All visitation to hospitals within Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System temporarily suspended

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A health professional from Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will be discussing and answering questions about their current visitation restrictions this afternoon.

According to a news release, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christopher Lombardozzi will be on-hand to answer questions at 2 p.m. at the Gibbs Cancer Center parking lot at Spartanburg Medical Center – Church Street Campus, located at 380 Serpentine Drive in Spartanburg.

In a news release Thursday, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System temporarily suspended all visitation to their hospitals.

“The community has been very understanding, and we appreciate the cooperation we have received from families and friends,” Lombardozzi said. “Now, we are temporarily suspending all visitation at our hospitals. We understand that this is an inconvenience, but the health and safety of our community is paramount.”

Starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, March 19, visitation will be limited to only three situations:

End-of-life situations

Labor & Delivery

NICU and pediatric patients

Patients will only be allowed one visitor at a time, and visitors under the age of 18 are not allowed to visit any hospital campus.

At nursing facilities, all visitors are being restricted, except in certain compassionate care situations, such as end-of-life situations.

The health system’s decision to suspend visitation follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, as well as from state and federals leaders.

“We encourage families to use alternative means of communicating with their loved ones, and if needed, wait in their vehicles while a patient attends an appointment – in accordance with state and federal guidelines for limiting personal interactions,” according to the release.

At acute-care hospitals, there are the following restrictions:

Cherokee Medical Center

Pelham Medical Center

Spartanburg Medical Center

Spartanburg Medical Center – Mary Black Campus

Union Medical Center

Along with the visitation restrictions, Spartanburg Regional will also be closing many entrances to hospitals and facilities, and will be putting up signage to direct patients to open entrances.

“Certain screenings and testing, such as mammograms and lung scans, are being rescheduled, with the health system notifying patients,” according to the release.