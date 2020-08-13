Almost 6,000 in South Carolina filed for unemployment last week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Almost 6,000 people in South Carolina filed initial claims for unemployment insurance last week, according to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

Advance numbers for the week ending August 8 totaled 5,921, a decrease of 2,988 claims from the week prior. This marks the lowest number of initial claims filed since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Over the last 21 weeks, the total number of initial unemployment claims total 712,449.

Richland County had the most claims with 583, followed by Greenville County with 547 and Charleston County with 368.