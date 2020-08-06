Almost 9,000 in South Carolina filed for unemployment last week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Almost 9,000 people in South Carolina filed initial claims for unemployment insurance last week, according to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

Advance numbers for the week ending August 1 totaled 8,909, a decrease of 3,285 claims from the week prior. This marks the lowest number of initial claims filed since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Over the last 20 weeks, the total number of initial unemployment claims total 706,528.

Richland County had the most claims with 804, followed by Greenville County with 790 and Charleston County with 536.

