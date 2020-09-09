Alternative Baseball offers America’s pastime to those with autism in Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Alternative Baseball, a nonprofit organization seeking to bring the positive sports experience to those with autism and other disabilities, is expanding in the Upstate. The organization is looking to bring in teens and adults to its Anderson and Spartanburg teams and to find coaches for proposed teams in Greenville and Asheville.

“We can’t pay you millions of dollars or play in multi-million-dollar stadiums every single game, but you know what? We can give you that priceless experience,” founder and CEO Taylor Duncan said.

Duncan is on the autism spectrum. He founded the organization to expand the world of baseball to others like him, many of whom are not given a fair shot at playing sports.

“We learn those social skills: how to work together as a team, how to win the right way, how to learn proper sportsmanship when we lose,” he said. “When we fall down, we learn to pick each other back up.”

Tim Fleming, Spartanburg’s team coach, saw firsthand what the organization brings to those with disabilities.

“Being a former coach myself and having two special needs children, I’ve always tried to get them into sports programs,” he said. “They were always told they’re not quite there yet and and ‘we don’t have a place for you.'”

However, Fleming’s sons, Peyton and Stone, found their place on a team thanks to Alternative Baseball.

“Alternative baseball is a unique organization that’s going to provide every student, every participant and every player a chance to be a winner,” Anderson Coach Jackson Yearick said.

“They’re going to have fun, they’re going to have a great time and they’re going to enjoy the wonderful game of baseball.”

