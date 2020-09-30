Alzheimer’s Association holds virtual walks to raise awareness, funds for a cure

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- The Alzheimer’s Association will continue their Walk to End Alz events this Fall, despite COVID-19 causing things to look a little different.

Co-Chair of the Committee in the Upstate Amber Morse said the walks will take place wherever the team or individual would like to walk in order to encourage social distancing and stay safe.

Large gatherings can’t happen and Morse said this allows fund raising to happen virtually while an opening ceremony event happens online as well.

Online Main Stage events happen in Greenville area Oct 3, Oct 10 in Anderson and Oct 17 in the Spartanburg area.

On these days there will also be a remembrance garden set up with flowers in significant colors, purple for those with the disease, orange for community partners, yellow for caregivers and blue for those who lost someone to Alzheimer’s.

The gardens are drive thru to allow for safety. In Greenville the garden will be set up at the Exposition Dr entrance of the Greenville Convention Center.

To register to walk, see the main stage event online and donate visit https://act.alz.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=walk_homepage

