Alzheimer’s Association host walking event in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s event was Saturday, Oct. 2 at Fluor Field in Greenville.

Greenville is the first out of three walks in the Upstate.

According to the South Carolina chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, Greenville residents raised awareness and more than $285K for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Participants of the events walked two miles through downtown Greenville and honored those affected by Alzheimer’s through the poignant Promise Garden ceremony.

The next two walks will be on Oct. 16 in Anderson and Oct. 23 in Spartanburg.

