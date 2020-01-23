Amazon: Free grocery delivery to prime members

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – If you’re an Amazon prime member, here’s another perk you can take advantage of.

Prime is now offering it’s grocery delivery service called Amazon Fresh for free to prime members in cities worldwide.

The previous monthly fee of $14.99 is no more.

You just go on Amazon and enter your zip code to see if Fresh is available in your area.

A local courier will deliver to your door within two hours and you can even track your driver in real time.

You do have to have an order of at least $35.