Amazon Prime Pantry temporarily closed due to coronavirus demand

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Amazon has shuttered its Prime Pantry delivery service due to the surge in orders caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the company said in a statement on its website.

The closure is apparently temporary while the company restocks.

“Due to high order volumes, Pantry is not accepting new orders at this time. This means that items listed as “Ships & Sold from Pantry” cannot be added to your cart. We apologize for this inconvenience, and are working with our partners to get these items back in stock as quickly as possible,” the company said.

Customers can still shop for items through Fresh, Whole Foods, or grocery and household products listed here.

Customers who placed a recent order and are waiting on delivery will still receive their shipment.

