SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– Amazon is getting in on the Tiny Home craze.

The online retailer is selling the homes for a few thousand dollars and some elbow grease.

Yes, you’ll have to build it yourself.

Prices range between $5,000 to $20,000. The listing boasts a short build time, about two to three days.

But, it will take longer before it’s move-in-ready, if you want plumbing.