AMBER Alert: 1 girl found, another still missing as police search for murder suspect

(WSPA) — The search is underway for an accused killer who police say abducted his young daughters.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for Edward Garner Sr.

Police say Garner killed a woman Monday before abducting 1-year-old Aziyah Sana’a Garner and 3-year-old Dior Muhammad.

Aziyah was found safe early Tuesday morning, but Dior is still missing.

Police say Edward Garner Jr., 18, is also with them.

Dior is a 3-year-old female with black hair and brown eyes. The child may be wearing black pants and gray shirt, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

No picture of the girl was immediately available.

Edward Garner Sr., 35, is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall with short brown hair and brown eyes with a goatee.

Edward Garner Jr., 18, is 5 feet 8 inches tall, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

It’s unknown what either man is wearing.

Police say Edward Garner Sr. is wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Aiesha Shantel Summers. He’s considered armed and dangerous and

The elder Garner may be driving a white 2000 Mercedes Benz S430 with N.C. license tag HCV-1629.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911.

Edward Garner Sr., left, and Edward Garner Jr., right (Photo credit: N.C. Department of Public Safety)



