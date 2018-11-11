Missing Gastonia toddler found SAFE after AMBER Alert

Destiny Boykins (From: Gastonia Police)

UPDATE: Police say a 3-year-old girl believed to have been abducted in Gastonia has been found safe and is in their custody.

According to CBS affiliate WBTV, police found the vehicle reportedly involved in the abduction abandoned on I-77 near Westinghouse Boulevard.

WBTV reports that police began to chase a different vehicle they believed the suspect was driving and that chase ended with a crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

GASTONIA, NC - The Gastonia Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for a 3-year-old girl from Gastonia.

Police issued the alert around 5:31 a.m. for Destiny Boykins.

The toddler is described as 3'10'' weighing 30 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say Boykins was abducted from East Hudson Boulevard in Gastonia..

Boykins was last seen wearing a lavender top with dots and pink trim around the neck and purple pants with animal pictures and pink socks.



Police say Boykins was abducted by 57-year-old Maurice Knox. Knox is 6'1'' tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Knox was last seen wearing black rim glasses, a red long sleeve shirt, red pants and red shoes.

Police say she was possibly traveling to 2734 Wingate Avenue, Charlotte in a brown 2015 Nissan Altima with NC license plate DBL4139.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department immediately at (704) 866-6702 or call 911.