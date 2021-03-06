Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old girl in Winston-Salem, NC

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WSPA) – An Amber Alert has been issued in Winston-Salem, North Carolina for 10-year-old girl Azaria Walters at 10:25 p.m. tonight.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is actively searching.

Walters is about 3’9″ and weighs 40 pounds, with sandy brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a Northface rain coat, black and grey sweatpants and red, white and green Nike tennis shoes.

According to Police, there is one alleged abductor, 33-year-old Jacob Jones. He is 5’9″ and has black hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle is a Black 2015 Cadillac SRX with NC license tag number RAX1187.

If you have any information regarding this, you’re asked to call the Winston Salem Police Department immediately at (336) 773-7922 or 911.

