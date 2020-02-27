1  of  11
AMBER Alert issued for 3 endangered children out of Ga.

by: Molly Curley, WSAV

Photos courtesy of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Twitter page

ST. MARY’S, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities out of Camden County are asking the public to be on the lookout for three children believed to be in “extreme danger.”

An Amber Alert was issued out of St. Mary’s on Thursday for the children who may be traveling in a Black 2019 Toyota Tundra with a Georgia license tag RTQ7135:

  • Kole Aaron Gentry – 3 years old, male, white
  • Autumn Liann Gentry – 5 years old, female, white
  • Meadow Lin Gentry – 6 years old, female, white

According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Marshall Aaron Gentry, a 26-year-old white male, abducted the children on Wednesday. He was last seen in St. Mary’s.

First Coast News reports the 26-year-old is the father of the children and that he is heavily armed and known to be suicidal. The news outlet also reports the children’s mother may be in danger.

Anyone who sees the vehicle, Marshall Gentry or the children is urged call 911.

Information can also be provided to the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS or the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 912-510-5100.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

