GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An amber alert has been issued for an 8-month-old girl that was kidnapped early Friday morning during a stolen car incident in Greenville.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stolen black 2013 Nissan Altima at the 1500 block of Grove Road around 3:51 a.m. Deputies said the child was also inside the vehicle.

Deputies identified the 8-month-old girl as Railynn Hampton. She was last seen wearing a white onesie and both of her ears are pierced.

The suspect is said to be a man wearing a black shirt and white shorts according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office mentioned the Nissan Altima has a #1 Auto Sales paper tag.

Deputies are searching for the infant and will provide more information as it becomes available.