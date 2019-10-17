AMBER Alert issued for abducted 15-year-old

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Nevia Maihyanna Nixon (Source: N.C. Department of Public Safety)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl abducted from North Carolina. 

Fayetteville police are searching for Nevia Maihyanna Nixon, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Nevia, 15,  has red hair and hazel eyes. Officials say she is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. 

Details surrounding her abduction were not immediately available.

Officials announced the AMBER Alert around 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information about the teen’s abduction is asked to call 911 or the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-676-1538.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Biltmore Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store