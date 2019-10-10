AMBER Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old girl

GREENSBORO, NC (WSPA) – Police in North Carolina are looking for a three-year-old girl who was abducted Wednesday.

Greensboro Police say Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment was taken from Phillips Avenue by an unknown woman.

Ahlora is two feet tall and weighs 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a short sleeved pink t-shirt, black jeans, and white sandals. Her hair is braided with multi-colored beads.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the alleged suspect is described as an approximately 20-year-old woman who is 5’6″ tall and weighs 135 pounds.

The suspect was wearing a gold necklace, black short sleeve crop top, tiger print pants with a yellow stripe, and dark flip flops. She had a short ponytail.

Anyone with information on the abduction is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2222 or call 911.

