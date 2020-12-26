Amber Alert issued for abducted NC toddler girl, officials say

Kaysie Jay Lipscomb and Raheem Tyshawn Pate in photos released with the Amber Alert.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — UPDATE (5:14 p.m.): The Amber Alert issued on Saturday for missing toddler has been canceled.

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old girl who was abducted in North Carolina.

The alert was issued Saturday afternoon around 3:20 p.m., according to police in Gastonia, which is west of Charlotte.

 The missing child is Kaysie Jay Lipscomb, who is 2 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, the Amber Alert said.

Kaysie was wearing  blue tights with polka dots and snowflakes when she was taken,  the alert said.

Raheem Tyshawn Pate, 31, is a suspect in the case, police said.

Pate is believed to be driving a white 2017 Chevrolet  Malibu with NC license tag of HLE-9661.

