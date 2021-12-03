Amber Alert issued for missing 13-year-old from Winston-Salem, NC

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An Amber Alert has been issued for Laela Jones. (Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WSPA) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl in North Carolina.

Laela Kamoria Jones is missing from Winston-Salem. She is described as a 13 year old Black girl, and around 5’0″ tall. She has black hair and brown eyes, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Laela was last seen on Nov. 30 in the 3000 block area of North Patterson Avenue. She was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie, dark blue jeans and either black Nike slides or tie-dyed Crocs.

Laela’s method of travel is unknown. We’ll continue to update this story.

If you see Laela, please call Winston-Salem Police at (336) 773-7700.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store