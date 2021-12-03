Amber Alert issued for missing 13-year-old from Winston-Salem, NC

An Amber Alert has been issued for Laela Jones. (Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WSPA) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl in North Carolina.

Laela Kamoria Jones is missing from Winston-Salem. She is described as a 13 year old Black girl, and around 5’0″ tall. She has black hair and brown eyes, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Laela was last seen on Nov. 30 in the 3000 block area of North Patterson Avenue. She was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie, dark blue jeans and either black Nike slides or tie-dyed Crocs.

Laela’s method of travel is unknown. We’ll continue to update this story.

If you see Laela, please call Winston-Salem Police at (336) 773-7700.