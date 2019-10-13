Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, A.L. (WSPA) – An Amber Alert has been issued in the Birmingham, Alabama area for 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

Officials say she went missing from an outdoor birthday party while she was playing with other children at Tom Brown Village housing community around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The Birmingham Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency asks for the public’s assistance in locating Kamille.

Kamille is described as a 3-year-old black female, is 3 feet tall, weighing 60 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was seen last wearing a pink T shirt with a Minnie Mouse leopard print design, leopard print shorts and yellow, white, and blue hair bows, officials say.

Police say she is believed to be in extreme danger and may have been abducted by a man and woman traveling in a dark colored black or blue SUV, or possibly an older model Toyota 4 Runner with rims and a tan protruding bumper.

If you have any information, contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205 254 0841; or call 9 1 1.