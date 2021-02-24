Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old girl in NC

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Brunswick County Sheriff Office is searching for a missing child, Aubrey Leanne McFarland.



Aubrey Leanne McFarland is a 4-year-old BiRacial female, approximately 3 feet tall, weighing 42 pounds, according to deputies. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, black leggings, black zip-up boots and a pink fleece jacket.

The victim is believed to be with Elijah Muhammad McFarland, according to the sheriff’s office. Elijah Muhammad McFarland is described as 37 year old black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 161 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

He may be traveling on US 17 North. The vehicle is a Burgundy 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser with NC license tag number TCY-9075. The picture provided is not the actual vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Brunswick County Sheriff Office immediately at (910) 253-2730, or call 911 or *HP.