MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for a missing 3-year-old from Mint Hill.

Adalyn Mae Hochstetler, a white, 3-foot, 30-pound girl with brown hair and eyes, was last seen in a jean skirt and pink shirt at the 3300 block of Dan Hood Road near Idlewild Road.

Adalyn Mae Hochstetler (Courtesy: NC Center for Missing Persons)

She is believed to be with Kelsi Lyn Hochstetler, who police described as a 30-year-old white woman about 5’4″ tall with brown hair and eyes.

Officials said Kelsi ‘could possibly be driving’ a black Kia Optima with the N.C. tag number: FFF3959. They don’t know where the car could be going.

Authorities advise Adalyn’s father, who’s separated from her biological mother, Kelsi, believes the child may be in danger. Though Kelsi has primary custody, officers say he was scheduled to see Adalyn on June 19, 2023, but Kelsi never arrived for the child’s exchange.

The last communication between Kelsi and Adalyn’s father was on the 19th, and the last time Adalyn was seen was on June 11, 2023, according to reports.

Police say they went to Kelsi’s residence but could not find her or Adalyn; after speaking with extended family and investigating, authorities determined nobody had heard from Kelsi in two weeks.

Officials think she may be on the run due to pending child custody court hearings and heading to Delaware to meet someone she could be dating.

With any information regarding the situation, police urge the public to call the department immediately at (704) 889-2231 or call 911.