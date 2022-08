BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing Cary 5-year-old has been found after an Amber Alert was issued on Wednesday, according to police.

Cary police said “Amani Jada Bruce has been safely located. The NC Highway Patrol located Amani Bruce and her mother Crystal Walston safely in Benson, NC.”

7NEWS’ sister station CBS 17 has a crew heading to the scene.

This is a developing story; stay with CBS 17 for updates.