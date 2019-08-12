Amber Alert: NC car stolen with 18-month-old boy inside, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WSPA) — Police are searching for a young child who was inside a car that was reportedly stolen in North Carolina.

An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Legend Masir Goodwine.

The alert was issued early Monday morning after High Point Police said they were searching for a car that was stolen with a child inside.

Authorities say Legend has brown eyes and black hair. The child is about 2 feet tall and weighs 20 pounds, according to a description.

Legend was wearing an orange tank top and had a Ninja Turtle blanket at the time of his abduction.

Police say Legend was abducted by an unknown man.

The abductor is described as a black man with black hair and brown eyes wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and gray hat.

The vehicle was last seen heading south on 1100 S. Main Street in High Point, N.C. in a gold 2000 Acura 3.2 TL with NC license tag number FES4626.

Authorities say Legend Goodwine was inside this car when he was abducted ((Source: NC Department of Public Safety)




