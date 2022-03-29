LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – There’s a new tool for Laurens High School students in the EMT program: an ambulance simulator.

“Eventually, we’re going to be the ones saving people’s lives,” said EMT student Wendy Arellano-Hernandez.

On Tuesday morning, district and Piedmont Technical college hosted a ribbon-cutting at the high school. School leaders said the ambulance will give students hands-on experience and help fill a gap in the industry.

“They’re learning CRP, they’re learning how to treat trauma patients, tactical emergency casualty care, there’s so many different things they get to do, it’s an amazing opportunity for them,” said EMT instructor Steven Hudson, who is also the paramedic coordinator at Piedmont Technical College in Greenwood.

Hudson said the mobile classroom is fully functional.

“With these and a simulated patient, we can actually create a 9-1-1 call and run it from start to finish in the parking lot,” said Hudson.

He said it’s an important tool for students in the program. The EMT program at Laurens High School is in its first semester, through a partnership with Piedmont Tech.

“This is a dual enrollment class for them, so they get high school credit and college credit. It gives them that entry level into the paramedic world,” said Hudson.

He also said it’s meeting an important need in the community.

“There’s a critical shortage nationwide for EMS professionals, EMTs and paramedics,” said Hudson.

One student said it’s opening doors and creating new career paths.

“It was something I didn’t know was a thing, until now and I’m super excited that the opportunity to be able do something like this,” said Arellano-Hernandez.

PTC Program Director Steve McDade believes it’s part of the solution to shortages in the industry.

“The only way we’re going to tap in and help fix the industry and get the healthcare workers out there is to tap into the high school market,” said McDade.

The EMT program is a one semester course, offered to second semester seniors. After graduation, students can complete three semesters at Piedmont Tech to become paramedics.