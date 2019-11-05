American Airlines flight from Omaha makes emergency landing at GSP

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An American Airlines flight from Omaha to Charlotte made an emergency landing at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, Monday evening.

According to a GSP spokesperson, the plane crew of the CRJ-900 called to report a problem and said they had diverted to GSP.

The spokesperson said 41 passengers and the crew were on board at the time.

The plane landed without incident just after 9:00pm.

The passengers will be rebooked on to Charlotte, according to the spokesperson.

The CRJ-900 will be checked out by maintenance at GSP.