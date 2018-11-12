News

American flag survives wildfire that destroyed entire neighborhood

Posted: Nov 11, 2018

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Police in Northern California found a symbol of hope amid the carnage of the state's most destructive wildfire—an American flag in "almost perfect condition."

Elk Grove Police tweeted a photo of the flag, standing tall, after a fire had wiped out the neighborhood it was in.

 

 

"Our officers were driving down one street where every house had been leveled, nothing left, except a flag pole that was standing with flag in almost perfect condition," the department wrote on Twitter.

They said officers secured the flag and wrote down the address in hopes to return the flag to its owners.

Wildfires continue to rage in two parts of California. Authorities said 14 bodies were found in Northern California Saturday, bringing the death toll to 23 in the Camp Fire.

