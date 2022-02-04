American Heart Association encourages heart health in February with movement

Greenville County, S.C. (WSPA) – Today is National Wear Red Day. AHA encourages wearing RED to support the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement in the fight against heart disease and stroke in women.

Marketing and communications Director Megan Ramsey said losing even one woman to heart disease or stroke is too many.

Awareness is critical. Everyone needs to know that cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women. Ramsey said to “Know Your Numbers” – the key personal health numbers that help determine risk for heart disease are: total cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index. She also said it’s important to Know your family history and talk to your doctor about heart disease and stroke.

The campaign in February is called “Reclaim your rhythm” and take charge of your health by lowering your risk of cardiovascular disease with tools and resources from Go Red for Women on physical activity, healthy eating, controlling blood pressure and managing sleep and stress.

7News stopped by soul yoga in five Forks where instructor Karina Juca showed us ways to breathe, stretch and do yoga to relax.

