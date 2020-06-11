American Heart Association encourages time with pets during workday for stress reduction

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over 22,000 people in South Carolina filed initial claims for unemployment insurance last week, according to the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

Advance numbers for the week ending June 6 totaled 22,734, an increase of 3,748 claims from the week prior. The total represents the first increase in claims following seven straight weeks of decrease. Over the last twelve weeks the total number of initial unemployment claims totaled 582,265.