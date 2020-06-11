Live Now
American Heart Association encourages time with pets during workday for stress reduction

Greenville, S.C (WSPA)- The American Heart Association organization as well as the branch located in the Upstate is celebrating Best Friend Friday’s throughput the month of June.
Organizers encourage people to spend time with their pets during the workday every Friday in June and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers point to research showing pets can reduce stress and can increase the amount of exercise their owners receive each day.

