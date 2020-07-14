American Red Cross seeks volunteers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The American Red Cross needs more volunteers largely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“With the coronavirus, we’re expecting a lot of our longtime volunteers are reaching an age or have health concerns about volunteering,” Lisa Colby, Executive Director of the Upstate Chapter of the American Red Cross, said.

Coronavirus has also hurt the organization’s normal recruiting habits and tactics.

To volunteer, click here.

Anybody 18 or older can apply. The organization promises a streamlined application and training process.

Medical or mental health specialists are in short supply and high demand at the organization but anyone is welcome to volunteer.