American Red Cross to assist those impacted by severe storms

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The American Red Cross will be helping communities after severe storms ripped through the state early Monday morning.

“First, our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that was impacted by Monday’s storms. The damage in many communities is extensive,” said Louise Welch-Williams, the Regional CEO of the Red Cross of South Carolina. “Our teams are already busy working to identify and help those that need it across the state. This certainly is a challenging time in our state, but we will get through this together.”

After a storm or tornado, the Red Cross suggests:

Let friends and family know you’re safe

If evacuated, return only when authorities say it is safe to do so

Continue listening to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio for updated information and instructions

Stay out of damaged buildings

Watch out for fallen power lines or broken gas lines and report them to the local utility company immediately.

Crews have begun working to set up lodging for those whose homes were impacted by the storms.

The company will continue to assess the total number of people who will need help.

If you would like to help those impacted by the storms, click here.

Click here to learn more about becoming a volunteer.