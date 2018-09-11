American Red Cross volunteers head to SC coast ahead of hurricane Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The American Red Cross in Greenville has started sending volunteers to the South Carolina coast.

According to John Ligon, the regional deployment lead, a dozen people started driving to Florence and Myrtle Beach on Monday with another 10-12 people expected to deploy on Tuesday morning.

"Folks that are going down now are going to be there when the storm comes through," said Ligon.

Volunteers will be setting up and preparing shelters until the category 4 hurricane hits landfall.

"They're going to be unloading trucks with water and what we call a comfort kit of toiletries, they're going to be unloading blankets..." Ligon said.

At a time when people are evacuating the coast to escape hurricane Florence, Dori Baumwart signed up to head into it.

"When all of these people are impacted by the storm, or going through it, they're having the worst days of their lives but we're trying to get the rough things to answer out to 'yes.'

The Greenville Red Cross volunteer explained that her goal is to get people to the 'Yes," which to her, is a sign of optimism and hope among evacuees.

Baumwart is one of the volunteers planning to drive over to Florence Tuesday morning.

"If I were one of those people impacted on that side, I would really love it if I knew someone was trying to make it work for me like that," she told 7 News. "We work 12 hour days. We work 7 days and then we get a day off, and we do that because we want to. Because we all love it."