American sprinter Deajah Stevens suspended in doping case

FILE – In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, United States’ Deajah Stevens races in a women’s 200m first round heat during the World Athletics Championships in London. American sprinter Deajah Stevens was provisionally suspended Friday, May 1, 2020, for repeatedly being unavailable for doping tests.The Athletics Integrity Unit said Stevens amassed three whereabouts violations in a year. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

MONACO (AP) — American sprinter Deajah Stevens has been provisionally suspended for repeatedly being unavailable for doping tests.

The Athletics Integrity Unit says Stevens amassed three whereabouts violations in a year.

Athletes are required to provide regular updates on their whereabouts to make it possible for anti-doping authorities to carry out surprise testing outside of competition.

A violation means an athlete either did not fill out forms telling authorities where they could be found or that they weren’t where they said they would be when testers arrived.

Stevens won the U.S. national title in the 200 meters in 2017 and was a finalist in the 200 at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.