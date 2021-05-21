American Stroke Association warning of symptoms and prevention of Stroke

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- May is American Stroke Month and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association is raising awareness for the no. 5 cause of death and no. 1 cause of disability.

AHA has some facts about stroke to be aware of:

80% of stroke are preventable

South Carolina sits in the “stroke belt” meaning, we are at higher risk for stroke

1 in 3 young adults don’t know how to spot a stroke

Women have a higher risk of stroke

To donate to AHA visit their website. Funds toward research and community efforts in stroke and heart attack prevention in the Upstate

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store