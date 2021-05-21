American Stroke Association warning of symptoms and prevention of Stroke

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- May is American Stroke Month and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association is raising awareness for the no. 5 cause of death and no. 1 cause of disability.

AHA has some facts about stroke to be aware of:

80% of stroke are preventable

South Carolina sits in the “stroke belt” meaning, we are at higher risk for stroke

1 in 3 young adults don’t know how to spot a stroke

Women have a higher risk of stroke

To donate to AHA visit their website. Funds toward research and community efforts in stroke and heart attack prevention in the Upstate