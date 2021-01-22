Amid pandemic safety protocols, Bon Secours Wellness Arena welcomes Professional Bull Riders

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Bon Secours Wellness Arena is welcoming fans this weekend for events put on by Professional Bull Riders.

“The Well” closed in March due to the pandemic and didn’t open its doors for a public event again till December.

Friday and Saturday night, they’re hosting Professional Bull Riders, welcoming the first traveling act this year.

“We’ve made a number of adjustments, and we’ve had to rethink a lot of the experience,” said Beth Paul, who is the general manager of Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Masks are required inside and capacity is at less than a quarter of what it usually is.

The Well is implementing “pod seating” so each party will be socially distancing.

Chad Richards said it was hard to find tickets for him and his wife.

“The tickets were sold in groups of like three, four, and five, so it was kind of hard to find like two tickets,” he said.

But they found a solution.

“We brought my dad to make a third, so we got tickets pretty easy,” he said.

The Well has made adjustments to minimize contact between people, including making concessions grab-and-go.



They’ve also replaced wanding for security with walk-through metal detectors, and ticketing is touchless, too. With the new security set up, bags aren’t allowed.

“It would take much longer to search and wand, and, again, it just increases the time that our staff has to interact with the fan,” Paul said.

Paul said it’s been a tough road economically for Bon Secours Wellness Arena, but they’re holding on and hoping to bounce back quickly once they can host full capacity live events again.