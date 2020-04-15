An update on students and parents doing E-learning

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – We have a progress report on the process of e-learning across the state.

Dad’s and mom’s are now teachers and principals, holding kids accountable to do their school work and their chores and we want to see how everyone is doing so far.

For Laura Gragier teaching her child at home has been a great learning and bonding experience. “It’s a very nice way to discover your kids and discover who they really are.” mother, Laura Gragier said.

The shepherd’s have three kids in high school and one in middle school. “It’s a lot but I like doing it on my own time and being able to get it done early.” 11th grader, Savannah Lackey said.

With six people in the house, all the time the Shepherd’s face very different hurdles.

“The challenge really has been with our middle schooler, staying on top to make sure he’s actually completing the work.” Father, Paul Shepherd said.

It’s a new normal for parents, teachers and students. School officials provided free wi-fi connections for those who need it, with school buses parked at area churches and businesses.

“When you shift to completely being at home, you have to rely on teachers and administrators to just continue to contact those families and say hey we’re checking in on you making sure that you have everything that you need to help your child at home.” Spartanburg, District 5, Director of Public Relations, Melissa Robinette said.

Resource officers are even in on the action, stepping in to help by delivering much needed supplies.

Teachers and principals check in on students thru email, the internet and phone calls, hoping to connect with them.

“With my son I’ve encouraged him to make sure he’s taking the time to do that, just so the teachers see that he is engaged.” Shepherd said.

E-learning is a new process and everyone is just taking it one step at a time.

“We are seeing that our parents are incredibly cooperative our students are resilient our students are resilient” Robinette said.