An Upstate distillery makes germ-fighting hand sanitizer amid COVID-19

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)–An Anderson County distillery is still busting out alcohol, but right now, it’s the kind we use on our hands.

Palmetto Distillery has been busy making hand santizer for people all over the Upstate.

On a typical day, you could go to Palmetto Distillery to tour and get a taste of Moonshine and Whiskey. However, with an increased need for hand sanitzer during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has turned to germ-fighting.

“I never imagined it would turn from Moonshine, to helping friends and families…which is where we started the santizer,” said Trey Boggs, Owner of Palmetto Distillery.

Boggs said for nearly two weeks, they’ve been busy filling nationwide gallon bulk orders. They’re taking their Bootlegger Moonshine that includes corn, sugar, yeast, and water–to form ethanol. It’s then steamed in tin bins and used to kill bacteria.



“We have 80 percent alcohol. Glycerin, peroxide…everything you need to keep sanitized,” said Missy Boggs, Owner of Palmetto Distillery.

The Center for Disease Control only requires 60% of alcohol for a sanitizer to be effective. This means the company is way above requirements. They believe it’s the reason why many healthcare providers and big corporations are ringing their phones off its hook.

“It is FDA approved. They sent out FDA guidelines to all distilleries producing the hand sanitizer to make sure everyone knows we are FDA approved by what they sent out,” Missy said.

So the next time you see a Palmetto Moonshine jar or a bag of corn, know there are a number of Anderson County distillery employees, working tirelessly to help keep people safe and alive.

“It doesn’t look like we’re going to slow down anytime soon. As bad as this situation is effecting everybody, it doesn’t matter who you are or where you are, this is an opportunity to protect everybody and save lives,” Trey added.

Right now, a gallon bottle is selling at 55 cents per an ounce, which equals to about $70 per a gallon. The owners said, when you break this down, it’s actually cheaper than what you can buy in stores. They’re also looking at possibly sourcing smaller bottles for personal use, as well.

The owners said due to the high demand, they’re having to use both their alcohol they produce, and buying more ethanol from other distilleries to help make the product quickly. They also tell 7-News, they’re looking to hire more people to help with the mass production.

To apply for a position or to buy the product, you can email the company here: info@palmettodistillery.com.