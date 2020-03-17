An Upstate school district is making a difference through delivery services for students

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)– Students in Anderson School District Five are getting lots of support while they’re out of school, and it’s coming in the form of food.

7-News crews hopped on a bus to see how staff members are making a difference during the Coronavirus crisis.

Schools may temporarily be out all over the state, but buses and school staff won’t stay parked in Anderson School District Five.

“I’m having a good day. I know I’m feeding these children and I’m glad they’re getting something to eat,” said one culinary worker in the district.

Culinary staff will now prepare on-the-go meals for students each and everyday.

“We’re working to provide meals for all of our students. We have about 4,000 meals prepared today to go to multiple sites,” said Sharon Hunt, Director of Culinary Services of Anderson District Five.

Starting at 11:00 a.m. each day, the district will deliver breakfast and lunch for students at their 19 schools.

“I think it’s really kind of them to do that because there’s probably other kids that don’t have anything to eat right now because of stores,” said Brandi Williams, Eighth Grade Student at Southwood Academy of the Arts.

Bus drivers like Stacey Scott said with the Coronavirus crisis, it’s this type of joy she doesn’t mind spreading.

“They’re watching the news with their parents and feeling the stress from their parents. So now that we’re providing food, that takes off a big stress from everybody,” Scott said.

District leaders said in many cases, these meals are the only times students eat throughout the day.

“If they’re not at school, they won’t get a meal, and so we want to make sure that all children have that opportunity to eat. We are here to feed the children,” Hunt said.

Staff said it’s more than just a meal they deliver for free.

“The smiling faces. Everybody was smiling…everybody, hey hey how are you,” Scott said.

Instead, they said it’s about a district pulling together to be someone’s light during a very dark time.

“Yeah, I’m glad they’re still doing that,” Williams added.

District leaders said it’s important for everyone to know they will deliver the meals daily between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

They tell 7-News the deliveries will be made on bus driver’s normal route paths.

Anderson School District Five will also have daily pick-up locations for families at four of their schools.

To find out more information, call their office at (864) 260-5000.